IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh Fined for Breaching Code of Conduct

By way of example, "Article 2.20 may (depending upon the seriousness and context of the breach) prohibit, without limitation, the following: (a) the use of an illegal bat or illegal wicket-keeping gloves; and (b) failure to comply with the provisions of clause 6.3 of the IPL Match Playing Conditions."

The article further reads, "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)"

Ramandeep smashed a quickfire unbeaten 17, including a final-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah to lift KKR to 157/7, a total Kolkata managed to defend by bowling out MI for 139/8 in 16 overs to qualify for the playoffs.