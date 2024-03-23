IPL 2024: Russell & Rana Rule the Roost as Kolkata Beat Hyderabad by 4 Runs

IPL 2024: Andre Russell's knock helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs.
(Photo: BCCI)
Courtesy of an Andre Russell blitzkrieg and an excellent Harshit Rana last over at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders had a winning start to their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs. Accumulating a score of 208/7 whilst batting first, Kolkata restricted Hyderabad to a total of 204/7.
Chasing the gigantic total, Hyderabad went toe to toe with the Knight Riders’ bowling unit in the initial overs, albeit they were aided by a subpar fielding display from the hosts. The first five overs produced 58 runs, before Harshit Rana dismissed Mayank Agarwal in the sixth over.
At 111/4, with only 43 deliveries to spare, the game was all but inclined in Kolkata’s favour, but Heinrich Klaasen kept the visitors in the hunt till the last over. The South African wicketkeeper-batter scored 63 runs off 29 deliveries and nearly turned the match on its head, as at one stage, Hyderabad were only 7 runs away from victory with five deliveries to spare.
But those five deliveries saw young pacer Harshit Rana being at his absolute best, as he conceded only a single run and got the crucial wickets of both Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed, guiding his team to two points.
Earlier, Andre Russell struck a blazing half-century after Phil Salt had set the foundation with a 40-ball 54 to help Kolkata Knight Riders reach 208/7 in 20 overs.
Phil Salt, who went unsold in the auction but came in as a replacement, struck three sixes off Marco Jansen in the third over but KKR lost three quick wickets to be 32/3 in the Power-play. Salt went on to complete a well-compiled 54 but Russell, who smashed seven maximums and three boundaries, changed the complexion of the match with brilliant power-hitting as he and Rinku Singh raised 77 runs off four overs as KKR scored the first double-century score of IPL 2024 to leave SRH a big chase on their hands.
Pat Cummins pressed T Natarajan into the attack, and he added to KKR's woes by claiming two wickets in his first over. Venkatesh Iyer stepped down to flick him for a four and then tried to drive on the up on a wide one and Jansen picked a fine catch.
A delivery later, KKR were down to 32/3 in the fourth over when Shreyas Iyer tried to loft a fullish delivery over the off-side and Cummins pouched a smart catch above his head to send his opposite number back.
Nitish Rana did not last long but Ramandeep Singh hammered a 17-ball 35, hitting four sixes and one four in his brief cameo. Pat Cummins got SRH back into the match when he had Ramandeep Singh chipping to cover where Markande took a fine diving catch to make it 105/5 in the 13th over.
But their brilliant finishers Rinku Singh and Andre Russell had other ideas as they raised a blazing half-century partnership to help them to a big total. They added 81 runs for the seventh wicket partnership with Rinku contributing 23 off 15 balls and Russel hammering the remaining. They raised 77 runs off four overs to pull KKR to safety.
(With inputs from IANS)
