IPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCB: Date, Time, Venue, Playing 11 & Live Streaming

Where will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At what time will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30pm IST.

When will the IPL 2024 eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be played on 22 May, Wednesday.

Where will the eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be broadcast in India?

The eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on StarSports Network in India.

Where will the eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals be live-streamed?

The eliminator IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.