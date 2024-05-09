IPL 2024: In a League of His Own, Abhishek Sharma Carves His Niche

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma is a hitter like no other & a threat to bowlers.
Image: BCCI/Altered by the Quint
Amongst the plethora of uncapped Indian batters who are playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma has outshone everyone.
What sets him apart from his contemporaries? Perhaps it's the array of skills he possesses, a rarity among young cricketers in today's era.
However, the 23-year-old's versatility allows him to slot into any position in the batting order. Additionally, his less-utilised skill should not be overlooked – the Punjab cricketer is also capable of rolling his arm over to bowl a few overs of handy left-arm orthodox spin.
In 12 innings in IPL 2024, the SRH opener has amassed an impressive total of 401 runs at a staggering strike rate of 205.64. The southpaw has notched up 30 boundaries and an astounding 35 maximums, establishing himself as the leading six-hitter of the season.
Abhishek Sharma's power-hitting prowess has people tout him for the Indian prototype of the explosive Australian batter Travis Head.
Abhishek's pivotal role at the top of the order has been instrumental in Sunrisers Hyderabad's resurgence this season. His aggressive batting alongside Head has laid the foundation for the team's success, reflected in their remarkable turnaround. Currently occupying the third spot with 7 wins from 12 games, their performance this season starkly contrasts with their 10th place finish last year, where they managed just 4 wins in 12 matches.
Those who have been following the domestic competitions of India are unlikely to be surprised by Abhishek's exploits for Hyderabad. He had amassed 485 runs at an impressive strike rate of 192.46 in the 2023/24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Named Player of the Tournament, he notched up two centuries and three half-centuries in just 10 matches, while also hitting 35 fours and 39 sixes that culminated in Punjab's maiden triumph.
Honing his skills under the tutelage of India’s white-ball batting legend Yuvraj Singh has been pivotal in Abhishek’s performances. The Punjab batter had undergone rigorous training sessions during the off-season, focusing on refining his batting skills. Yuvraj's fine-tuning of Abhishek's technique has significantly shaped his performance on the field.
Abhishek had undergone rigorous training sessions during the off-season under Yuvraj Singh, former Indian all-rounder.
Mentor Yuvraj Singh has endorsed his mentee's potential for international cricket. Advising him to maintain patience and consistency.
Previously, Yuvraj had emphasised the importance of mastering strike rotation and playing smartly against quality bowlers.
Legendary West Indies batter Brain Lara worked with Abhishek Sharma during his coaching tenure at Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 and 2023
Brian Lara, the former West Indies cricketing legend, who closely mentored Abhishek Sharma during his coaching tenure at Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2022 and 2023, credits Abhishek's innate talent as the cornerstone of his success.
Lara remarked, "The foundation of Abhishek's success thus far lies in his natural ability. He possesses an immense amount of talent. During my two years coaching him at SRH, I focused primarily on enhancing his mental resilience, and I am pleased to see signs of improvement in that aspect."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)