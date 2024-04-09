Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs PBKS Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs PBKS Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: SRH and PBKS remain at the same position. SRH won the match against PBKS by 2 runs.
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs PBKS match.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the updated team standings in the IPL 2024 points table after the SRH vs PBKS match.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a clash in an IPL mid-table battle today, with both teams having two wins and two losses from their past four matches. The teams were tied with four points each and both the teams were eager to break out of the mid-table logjam. SRH won the match by 2 runs today and remain at the 5th position with total of points.

IPL points table is a dynamic record that tracks each team's performance across the league stage. Each team plays 14 matches, facing every other team twice. Two points are awarded for each win which provide a significant advantage as teams climb the table, aiming for a coveted playoff spot. Ties and abandoned matches result in a shared point, while losing garners none. When teams finish with the same points after the league stage, then the net run rate (NRR) acts as the tie-breaker. 

Let's have a look at the IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs PBKS match.

Also ReadIPL 2024: ‘CSK Should Be Called Chepauk Super Kings,' Says Aakash Chopra

IPL Points Table 2024 On 9 April 2024 After SRH vs PBKS Match

POSitonTEAMPLAYEDWONLOSSNRRPTS
1RR4401.128
2KKR4311.5286
3LSG4310.7756
4CSK5320.6666
5SRH5320.3446
6PBKS523-0.1964
7GT523-0.7974
8MI413-0.7042
9RCB514-0.8432
10DC514-1.372
Also ReadOrange Cap, Purple Cap in IPL 2024: List of Top Players After KKR vs CSK Match

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT