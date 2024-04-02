IPL 2024 Points Table: LSG at Position 4 After Beating RCB; All Team Standings

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024 Points Table: LSG at Position 4 After Beating RCB; All Team Standings

IPL 2024 Points Table: Lucknow Super Giants at Position 4 After 28 runs win over Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Saima Andrabi
IPL
Published:

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the updated standings of each team here.

(Photo: The Quint)

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.

IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.

IPL Points Table 2024 After RCB vs LSG Match Today

The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points. The second spot is occupied by Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Chennai Super Kings is at position 3.

Below is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL standings table after today's match of RCB vs LSG. The game was won by Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs, therefore they moved up from position 6 to position 4 in the standings table.

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)633001.249
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)422001.047
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)432100.976
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)432100.483
Gujarat Titans (GT)43210-0.738
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)231200.204
Delhi Capitals (DC)23120-0.016
Punjab Kings (PBKS)23120-0.337
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)24130-0.876
Mumbai Indians (MI)03030-1.423
