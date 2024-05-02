IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Team Positions After RR vs SRH Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Check the top teams after the RR vs SRH match today.
Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Rajasthan Royals in today's IPL 2024 match which was the 50th match of the season. The teams faced each other at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium today. SRH won the match against RR by 1 run.
The Rajasthan Royals are leading the IPL 2024 points table with eight wins from ten matches. And the victory in today's IPL match would have sealed their playoff berth. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad is having a mixed run this season of IPL, with six wins and four losses in their ten matches so far. And after having won the match today they have moved up to the fourth spot with 12 points. Let's have a look at the complete IPL 2024 team standings.
The IPL Points Table is based on the ICC System according to which each team is awarded 2 points for win during group stages. In case of draw during the group stage, winner are decided through super over. The IPL 2024 Points Table shows wins, losses, total points, net run rate after each match.
|POSITION
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NRR
|POINTS
|1
|RR
|10
|8
|2
|0.622
|16
|2
|KKR
|9
|6
|3
|1.096
|12
|3
|LSG
|10
|6
|4
|0.094
|12
|4
|SRH
|10
|6
|4
|0.072
|12
|5
|CSK
|10
|5
|5
|0.627
|10
|6
|DC
|11
|5
|6
|-0.442
|10
|7
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.062
|8
|8
|GT
|10
|4
|6
|-1.113
|8
|9
|MI
|10
|3
|7
|-0.272
|6
|10
|RCB
|10
|3
|7
|-0.415
|6
