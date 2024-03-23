IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Won Against SRH; Check Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Won Against SRH; Check Details

IPL Points Table 2024: Know the top teams after the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match on 23 March.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Updated:

IPL 2024 Points Table is updated here after the KKR vs SRH match on Saturday, 23 March.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially began on Friday, 22 March. Cricket fans across India are patiently waiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action. It is important to note that two matches took place today, Saturday, 23 March. The first match was between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders played against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second match on Saturday. The IPL points table 2024 is updated here after the two matches.

One should note that the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match took place at 7:30 pm IST, on Saturday. Fans are excited to know the top teams in the points table after the KKR vs SRH match. One should note that the IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match based on the points scored by each team.

According to the official details after the latest match, KKR won against SRH by four runs. The last match for Saturday is over and it is time to take a look at the updated points table.

IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Points After KKR vs SRH Match

As per the details, Chennai Super Kings is leading the table followed by Punjab Kings. You can check the total scores of each team and stay informed.

Let's go through the IPL 2024 points table after the KKR vs SRH match on Saturday, 23 March:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)211000.779
Punjab Kings (PBKS)211000.455
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)211100.2
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)01010-0.2
Delhi Capitals (DC)01010-0.455
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)01000-0.779
Gujarat Titans (GT)010000
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)000000
Mumbai Indians (MI)000000
Rajasthan Royals (RR)000000
Published: 23 Mar 2024,11:41 PM IST

