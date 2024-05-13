IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RCB vs DC

IPL 2024: Let's take a look at the qualification scenarios for all the remaining contenders of the playoffs spots.
As we enter the last week of the 2024 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) league phase, Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have confirmed their participation in the playoffs, despite 61 matches being played already. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the two teams who are eliminated, leaving seven teams in a congested and cut-throat battle for three vacancies in playoffs.
Here's the points table looks currently:
IPL 2024 Points Table – As it stands after RCB vs DC
Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:
Remaining Matches
Gujarat Titans (13 May)
Rajasthan Royals (19 May)
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both matches
Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured their place in the playoffs, becoming the first team, and so far, the only team to do so in IPL 2024. Winning their last two matches would mean they will end the league stage in first position.
If they win one match
Even if they win one match, they are likely to finish first as only Rajasthan Royals can get to 20 points and their NRR is much inferior. In any case, KKR will still play in Qualifier 1.
If they lose both matches
Remaining Matches
Punjab Kings (15 May)
Kolkata Knight Riders (19 May)
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both matches
Wins in both matches will guarantee RR not only a playoffs berth, but a Qualifier 1 ticket.
If they win one match
They will still qualify for the playoffs with just one win. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend on SRH’s results in their last two matches.
If they lose both matches
Even if they lose both matches, RR are likely to qualify for playoffs as only CSK, SRH and LSG can get to 16 points, and LSG have a poor NRR. Hence, the Royals will be through as long as Lucknow don’t win both of their last two matches by huge margins, with both CSK and SRH getting to 16 points.
Remaining Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points will be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points and LSG win both of their last two matches by incredibly big margins.
If they lose
In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches, or LSG lose at least one of their last two fixtures, with DC not winning their last match by a humongous margin.
Remaining Matches
Gujarat Titans – 16 May
Punjab Kings – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and a place in the playoffs will be assured. They might also play in the Qualifier 1, depending on Rajasthan’s results.
If they win one
If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless both CSK beat RCB and LSG win their last two matches by exorbitant margins.
If they lose both
Remaining Match
Chennai Super Kings – 18 May
Qualification Scenario
If they win
Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win both of their last two matches, and DC don’t win their last match by a margin this competition has never seen.
If they lose
Game over.
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 14 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs will be slim even if they beat LSG in their last match. Firstly, they will have to win by a big margin. Secondly, they will have to hope that CSK beat RCB and SRH lose their last two matches by huge margins.
If they lose
Back to the drawing board for the IPL 2025 auction.
Remaining Matches
Delhi Capitals – 14 May
Mumbai Indians – 17 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
Despite having the worst NRR among the top 7 teams, Lucknow will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last two matches, provided RCB beat CSK. In case CSK win that fixture, SRH will have to lose their last two matches to make way for LSG.
If they win one
If LSG win one of their remaining two fixtures, their chances of qualification are practically nil, owing to their NRR.
If they lose both
Sayonara!
Remaining Matches
Kolkata Knight Riders – 13 May
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
It is only the mathematics purists who have still kept Gujarat Titans in the hunt, because even if they win their last two fixtures, they are likely to miss out on NRR. Hence, they will first have to beat KKR and SRH by unforeseen margins.
If they win one
Out.
If they lose both
Same, but a bit more emphatically.
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May
Qualification Scenario
They are already out of the race, but can help some teams by jeopardising LSG’s chances.
Remaining Matches
Rajasthan Royals – 15 May
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams.
