IPL 2024: Shashank Singh Is the Find of the Tournament – Sam Curran

IPL 2024: Post their historic 8-wicket victory over KKR, PBKS captain Sam Curran heaped praises on Shashank Singh.
Images: BCCI
In Punjab Kings' (PBKS) historic 8-wicket triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, the duo of Jonny Bairstow and uncapped Indian batter Shashank Singh, emerged as the pivotal architects of victory. Together, they orchestrated an impressive partnership, amassing 84 runs in a mere 37 balls.
Shashank's unbeaten 68 runs off just 28 deliveries complemented Bairstow's steadfast innings of 108 runs from 48 balls, securing a resounding win for PBKS.
Curran also commended the collective effort of the team, expressing pride in each player's performance. The captain also lauded other players and said that he’s proud of everyone. “Pleased for Johnny. What an amazing knock. Ashutosh as well. Proud of everyone,” Curran added.
Curran also acknowledged that the team had faced some challenging defeats but demonstrated resilience in overcoming them.
“We have had a few tough weeks. But we hung in there. The way guys train. The confidence and the coaches. The small grounds and the dew. The reviews which might give you an extra ball. We hung in there and managed to chase it down with balls to spare,” he added.
