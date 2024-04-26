IPL 2024: Bairstow, Shashank Propel PBKS to 8-Wkt Win Over KKR in Record Chase

IPL 2024: Jonny Bairstow & Shashank Singh guide PBKS to record-win over KKR, as they beat the hosts by 8 wickets.
Image: BCCI
Propelled by Jonny Bairstow's remarkable innings of 108 runs off 48 balls and Shashank Singh's blistering 68 off just 28 deliveries, Punjab Kings (PBKS) scripted history by achieving the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.
PBKS overhauled Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) daunting target of 262 runs, beating them by 8 wickets in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Friday, 26 April.
The Kings embarked on their chase with remarkable flair, with opener Prabhsimran Singh and Jonny Bairstow forging an impressive 93-run partnership off a mere 36 balls, setting the stage for an electrifying start for the visiting team.
With Prabhsimran's departure, Rilee Rossouw joined Bairstow at the crease, continuing the team's momentum with another formidable partnership of 85 runs from 36 balls. Rossouw's innings, however, met its end as he lost his wicket to Sunil Narine, with Shreyas Iyer completing the dismissal with a catch.
At the end of 15 overs, PBKS' scorecard read 201/2.
Shashank, from the other end, sustained the attack, injecting vitality into PBKS's pursuit. He achieved his fifty in the 18th over off just 23 deliveries. Together, the pair orchestrated a match-winning partnership, accumulating 84 runs in just 37 balls. Shashank remained unbeaten with an impressive 68 runs off 28 balls, while Bairstow stood firm with an unbeaten 108 runs from 48 deliveries.
In the first innings, openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine slammed rollicking half-centuries while sharing an opening partnership of 138 runs in 10.2 overs as they propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 261/6.
Salt and Narine’s 138-run partnership against PBKS is the second-highest opening partnership by any KKR pair in IPL history behind the unbeaten 184 runs stand shared by Chris Lynn and Gautam Gambhir against Gujarat Lions on 7 April, 2017.
The duo hit three more boundaries before Salt had a reprieve in the last over of Power-play as KKR signed off from the phase with 76/0.
After that, Salt was given another life when Rabada dropped a chance off Rahul Chahar, making it the third time PBKS shelled a chance. Narine reverse-swept, drove and sliced for his boundaries to reach his fifty in only 23 balls before Salt swivelled and lapped off Rabada for four and six respectively.
Russell clubbed two fours and as many sixes in his 12-ball 24, before hooking to square leg off Arshdeep. Shreyas pulled, drove, flicked and sliced to hit Curran for a boundary and three sixes in his 10-ball 28, before giving a catch to deep third man off Arshdeep in the 19th over. Venkatesh, Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh hit some boundaries at the end to take KKR past 260.