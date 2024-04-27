IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk & Stubbs Star in Another Run Fest, DC Beat MI By 10 Runs

With Jake Fraser-McGurk's blistering innings of 84 runs off just 27 balls, bolstered by crucial contributions from other batters, Delhi Capitals (DC) clinched their 5th victory of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 runs the 43rd match of on Saturday, 27 April at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

In pursuit of a daunting target of 258 runs, the Mumbai Indians batters displayed resilience but could only muster a total of 247/9 by the end of their 20 overs. This loss marked Mumbai's sixth defeat in the tournament.