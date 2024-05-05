IPL 2024: Bowlers Get CSK Back To Winning Ways With a 28-Run Triumph Over Punjab

CSK had a bright start to their defense of 168 when Deshpande castled Jonny Bairstow with a straighter delivery and followed it up by beating Rilee Rossouw for pace to knock over his stumps. Both of his dismissals came on length balls and seam movement aiding him to make the double-strike.

Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh hit eight boundaries between themselves before Santner pulled his length back a little bit to have the latter hole out to long-on. That triggered a batting implosion for PBKS as Prabhsimran holed out to extra cover off Jadeja and Jitesh Sharma nicked behind off Impact Player Simarjeet.

Though Ashutosh Sharma was dropped early on, he was hit twice on the body by Simarjeet. The pressure built by CSK gave them rewards when Jadeja had Sam Curran holing out to long-on and Ashutosh gave a catch to short third man. Simarjeet’s persistence paid off when Harshal Patel miscued a pull to mid-wicket, as PBKS were reduced to 90/8.