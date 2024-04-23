IPL 2024: Lucknow Bank on Marcus Stoinis’ Century To Do the Double Over CSK

IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis' 124* off 63 balls propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a 6-wicket triumph over LSG.
Image: BCCI
Marcus Stoinis' phenomenal innings, comprising 124 runs off just 63 balls, overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad's century and propelled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 39 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, 23 April.
Chasing a target of 211 runs, the hosts rode on Stoinis' remarkable century to secure the win with three balls remaining.
Starting the chase, the LSG batters faced an early setback as opener Quinton de Kock departed on a duck, falling victim to Deepak Chahar's delivery on just the third ball of the innings. Marcus Stoinis then joined forces with captain KL Rahul, forming a 33-run partnership until Rahul fell in the 5th over to a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman. Rahul managed 16 runs off 14 balls before being caught at extra-cover by his counterpart.
LSG vs CSK: Rahul managed 16 runs off 14 balls before being caught at extra-cover by his counterpart.
LSG vs CSK: Both Pooran and Stoinis had stitched a robust 70-run stand off 34 deliveries.
Both Pooran and Stoinis had stitched a robust 70-run stand off 34 deliveries.
After Nicholas Pooran's dismissal, Deepak Hooda strode to the crease. In the 18th over of the match, Marcus Stoinis electrified the field by smashing his maiden IPL century in a mere 56 balls. Meanwhile, Hooda showcased his prowess with a six to conclude the 18th over, following it up with a boundary to start off the penultimate over with. Hooda then slammed to more boundaries in the over.
In the first innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed his second century of the IPL career while Shivam Dube blazed to a blistering 66 off 27 deliveries, which took Chennai Super Kings to 210/4
Asked to bat first by the visitors, Chennai suffered an early setback as Matt Henry provided LSG the first breakthrough as took Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket.
Later, Deepak Hooda took a superb catch to dismiss Daryl Mitchell. It was a short of a length delivery from Thakur and Mitchell went for the pull. He struck it alright but didn’t get the desired elevation as Hooda showed great reflexes at short midwicket and took it. Mitchell departed after scoring 11 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the new batter.
CSK were 85/2 after 10 overs.
It was a slower ball from Mohsin Khan, bowled into the surface as it angled across Jadeja, who went for the pull but only got a glove to it as Rahul completed an easy catch behind the wicket.
It was an excellent innings from Gaikwad - he slammed his sixth hundred in T20 cricket, which came off 56 balls, after a sequence of 6, 4, 4 against Yash Thakur.
In the 19th over, Dube smashed two fours and a six against Mohsin and brought up his fifty off just 22 balls. Both batters added 104 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership in just 46 deliveries. Dube started the final over with a six off Stoinis but was run out for 66 off 27 with two balls left in the innings.
That brought MS Dhoni to the middle. Gaikwad took a single on the penultimate ball and Dhoni, as he has done throughout this season, finished off in style with a boundary.
With inputs from IANS.