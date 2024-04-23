IPL 2024: Lucknow Bank on Marcus Stoinis’ Century To Do the Double Over CSK

Marcus Stoinis' phenomenal innings, comprising 124 runs off just 63 balls, overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad's century and propelled Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 39 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, 23 April.

Chasing a target of 211 runs, the hosts rode on Stoinis' remarkable century to secure the win with three balls remaining.