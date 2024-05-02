IPL 2024: I’m Under Pressure at Toss, Not Sure What To Do – Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad lost his 5th consecutive toss.
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings suffered their fifth defeat in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday (1 May), losing out to Punjab Kings by seven wickets. A major reason behind the defeat was losing the toss, considering dew played its part in Chepauk yet again by facilitating run-scoring in the second innings, wherein Chennai were bowling. For skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, it is becoming a concern now.
Interestingly, Gaikwad has lost all of his last five tosses, despite practising flips of the coin during the training sessions. Revealing how he is more worried about tosses than his batting, he stated after the match:
Being asked to bat first by Punjab’s skipper Sam Curran, Chennai could only accumulate a meek total of 162/7, which Punjab required 17.5 overs to chase down. Explaining the batting display of his team, Gaikwad added:
Besides the toss and an unimpressive batting show, what also worked against Chennai was the unavailability of crucial pacers. Matheesha Pathirana, who bowls at the death for Chennai, was nursing a niggle, whilst Tushar Deshpande, who usually is entrusted with the responsibility of picking early wickets, was unwell. To compound Gaikwad’s problems, Deepak Chahar could only bowl two deliveries before sustaining an injury.
Speaking about the prolonged list of absentees, Gaikwad said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)