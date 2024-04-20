IPL 2024: Hits & Misses From Week 4 – From Vintage Dhoni To Struggling Starc

As the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season progresses, the competition intensifies with each passing game. With 34 matches already played across various venues, eight teams have completed seven matches each, while two teams have played six matches each, shaping a fiercely contested battle among the ten teams. Currently, Rajasthan Royals (RR) lead the table, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) find themselves struggling at the bottom.

As we conclude Week 4, let's reflect on the thrilling course of action witnessed before embarking on the fifth week: