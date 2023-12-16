Hardik Pandya Takes Over as Mumbai's Captaincy Chessboard Takes a Wild Spin!

Rest was up to skilful reporters to pick up clues and write up stories from them. The story dropped the day Sharma and the rest of the lot left for South Africa for the Test matches. Sharma will be leading India in the two-Test series. The timing of the Mumbai Indians announcement and the resultant fury on social media has left many confused.

There are reports that Mumbai Indians have lost a significant fan base on social media since the announcement. It has not been dressed up as a sacking by Mumbai, but it is very evident that Sharma has been sacked. It is unlikely that this announcement by Mumbai would have come through if India had won the ODI World Cup. Now with the trophy slipping away it became easy for Mumbai to make public what appears to have been decided much earlier.

There was no real compulsion to make the announcement right now. But with the auction scheduled for 19 December in Dubai, it became evident that Mumbai had to be seen as making some statement.

For Sharma though this appears to be the beginning of the end in all white ball cricket. With India not scheduled to play any ODI cricket post the South Africa till July 2024, it is unlikely that Sharma will be seen in that format for a while. Even in T20Is, Sharma has not been for 12 months. There have been talks about both Sharma and Kohli making it to the T20 World Cup.

But with Sharma losing the Mumbai Indians captaincy, his T20 career is currently skating on thin ice. It is now certain that even if Sharma and Kohli make it to the T20 World Cup, Pandya will lead India at the event in 2024. Sharma’s stature in Indian cricket will remain undiminished, but the way the whole operation was carried out will surely leave a bitter taste.

With stakes being so high, neither Sharma nor Pandya will ever make a statement officially. We will only have to depend on gossip mongers to provide us with more masala.