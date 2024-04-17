IPL 2024: Only Thought While Rehab Was To Return in a Better Way – Rishabh Pant

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant opened up on his thoughts during rehab.
(Photo: BCCI)
Whilst there was scepticism about how influential Rishabh Pant will be at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), considering he was returning to the field after a fifteen-month hiatus, following his road accident on 30 December 2022, the Delhi Capitals’ skipper has proven to be highly effective with both the willow and the wicketkeeping gloves.
On Wednesday (17 April), when Delhi defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in Ahmedabad, Pant was adjudged to be the Player of the Match. He scored an 11-ball 16, but more importantly, was involved in two crucial stumpings which resulted in the dismissals of Abhinav Manohar and Shahrukh Khan.
Speaking on his thought process during his long rehabilitation period, Pant mentioned:
The win against Gujarat meant Delhi have now won two consecutive matches, and are looking like a decent outfit after what was a forgettable start. Speaking about the performance, Pant lauded the team’s ‘champion mindset’ and his bowlers for getting the Titans bowled out for 89.
