IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore Appoint Mo Bobat as Director of Cricket

Mo Bobat has been appointed as the Director of Cricket by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Bobat, who was associated with the England Cricket Board for around 12 years, will be joining RCB and working together with the head coach Andy Flower to deliver successful results.

With the help of Bobat, England lifted two ICC trophies- the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022. He will supervise the recruitment of new talent and performance plans during his time at RCB. Having worked together already at ECB, both Bobat and Andy will be looking forward to bringing glory to the Bangalore camp.