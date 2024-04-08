IPL 2024: Mahi Bhai Was With Me During My First 50 – Nostalgic Ruturaj Gaikwad

IPL 2024: After leading CSK to their third win, Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals what made him feel nostalgic.
Image: BCCI
Leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their third season win in a convincing 7-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad showcased a determined innings, scoring 67 runs off 58 balls, embellished with nine boundaries.
IPL 2024: After CSK's win over KKR, Gaikwad said that he finds support from MS Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming when needed.
Gaikwad further revealed that in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane due to injury, he assumed the responsibility of anchoring the innings and that he did not want to burden the younger players. “With Jinx injured, onus was on me to bat through, didn't want to put the youngsters in a difficult situation,” he said.
Gaikwad also emphasized that everyone in the team is in a positive mindset, and he finds support from MS Dhoni and Head Coach Stephen Fleming when needed.
Speaking about Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution with the ball, the 28-year-old said, “Was a 150-160 wicket. Jaddu always comes in after the power play with momentum in the spin department.”
Gaikwad who scored run at a strike rate of 115.52 said that he doesn’t think of it as a slow start. In a light-hearted manner, he suggested leaving such discussions to the experts.
