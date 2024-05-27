IPL 2024 Award Winners: Full List of Winners After IPL 2024 Final

IPL 2024 Winners List: Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League with a crushing eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a completely one-sided final today. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowlers blew the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away for a record low score of 113 after which Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 off 26 balls helped them win their title for the third time. SRH's explosive style of batting backfired on the biggest occasion of them all. SRH were all out for 113, thus breaking the record for lowest total in the history of the IPL final. On the other hand, KKR went on to take four wickets inside the first 10 overs.

The IPL 2024 Presentation ceremony was scheduled after the final match and orange cap, purple cap, fair play award, gamechanger of the season, and other awards were given to the winners. Have a look at the list of winners below.