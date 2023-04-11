IPL 2023 Tickets: How to book TATA IPL Tickets Online, Price, Offers & Venue

Check How To Book tickets for TATA IPL 2023
TATA IPL is one of the favorite cricket formats for the cricket fans and we can't keep in the excitement and enthusiasm. The IPL 2023 has already begun and this time the players and fans are much more excited since the TATA IPL is back after three long years.
As per the schedule, each team will play almost seven matches on their respective cities’ grounds. This time 10 cities will be hosting the TATA IPL 2023 league matches and these cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mohali, and Mumbai. The venue details for the TATA IPL 2023 playoffs are yet to be announced.
But before that, let's get you the required information for this week's matches, teams, schedule, venues, ticket prices and how to book TATA IPL 2023 tickets online.
DC vs MI- 11 April at 7:30 PM, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
CSK vs RR- 12 April at 7:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
PBKS vs GT- 13 April at 7:30 PM, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
SRH vs KKR- 14 April 14 at 7:30 PM, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
RCB vs DC- 15 April at 3:30 PM, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
LSG vs PBKS- 15 April at 7:30 PM, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
MI vs KKR- 16 April at 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
GT vs RR- 16 April at 7:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Chennai Super Kings- Paytm
Gujarat Titans- Paytm, Paytm Insider
Rajasthan Royals- BookMyShow,
Royal Challengers Bangalore- RCB’s website
Kolkata Knight Riders- BookMyShow
Lucknow Super Giants- Paytm
Mumbai Indians- BookMyShow, Paytm Insider
Delhi Capitals- DC’s website and Paytm
Punjab Kings- Paytm, Paytm Insider
Sunrisers Hyderabad- Paytm, Paytm Insider
Open the BookMyShow app or website
Then sign up or log in
Click on the ‘Sports’ tab
Select ‘Cricket’ to filter the events. You can also search for the IPL team in the search bar
Select the IPL match you want to book the tickets for
Then click on ‘Book’ and choose the seats
The booking price may vary depending on the seats
On the next screen, select if you want the tickets to be home delivered or wish to collect from the booking counter
Make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, etc.
After the payment, you will receive a booking confirmation by email or SMS
Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone
Scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for an IPL team
Check the details on the next screen and click on ‘Buy now’
You can select the seat slots
Make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods
A booking confirmation mail or SMS will be sent to you.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- Rs 900 to Rs 37,000
PCA Stadium, Mohali- Rs 900 to Rs 30,000
Eden Gardens, Kolkata- Rs 500 to Rs 18,000
Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad- Rs 500 to Rs 20,000
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- Rs 800 to Rs 19,000
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- Rs 600 to Rs 17,000
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- Rs 400 to Rs 18,000
Ekana Sports City, Lucknow- Rs 349 to Rs 11,000
TATA Neu HDFC bank credit card holders can get up to Rs 1,000 off on IPL tickets if they book the tickets through BookMyShow app. The offer is valid till 28 May and you can avail the discount only two times per card.
Fans booking tickets for a Gujuruat Titans match can get up to Rs 500 cashback via Titans FAM app, franchise’s official website, Paytm website, and Paytm app. The offer is available for the first 10,000 customers. The cashback will be a direct bank deposit or you can avail it through scratching the card after making the payment.
Chennai Super Kings: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Mumbai Indians: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Maharashtra)
Punjab Kings: PCA Stadium, Mohali (Punjab)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad (Telangana)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (West Bengal)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Karnataka)
Delhi Capitals: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Rajasthan Royals: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (Rajasthan)
Gujarat Titans: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
Lucknow Super Giants: Ekana Sports City, Lucknow (UP)
Rajasthan Royals will play a couple of its home matches in ACA stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
