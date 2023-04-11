IPL 2023 Tickets: How to book TATA IPL Tickets Online, Price, Offers & Venue

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023 Tickets: How to book TATA IPL Tickets Online, Price, Offers & Venue

Know the venue, tickets prices, and steps to book tickets for different teams in TATA IPL 2023
Shivangani Singh
IPL
Published:

Check How To Book tickets for TATA IPL 2023

|
(Photo Courtesy: iStock Images)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Check How To Book tickets for TATA IPL 2023</p></div>

TATA IPL is one of the favorite cricket formats for the cricket fans and we can't keep in the excitement and enthusiasm. The IPL 2023 has already begun and this time the players and fans are much more excited since the TATA IPL is back after three long years.

As per the schedule, each team will play almost seven matches on their respective cities’ grounds. This time 10 cities will be hosting the TATA IPL 2023 league matches and these cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mohali, and Mumbai. The venue details for the TATA IPL 2023 playoffs are yet to be announced.

But before that, let's get you the required information for this week's matches, teams, schedule, venues, ticket prices and how to book TATA IPL 2023 tickets online.

IPL 2023: Schedule for This Week (11 April -16 April)

  • DC vs MI- 11 April at 7:30 PM, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • CSK vs RR- 12 April at 7:30 PM, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • PBKS vs GT- 13 April at 7:30 PM, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

  • SRH vs KKR- 14 April 14 at 7:30 PM, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • RCB vs DC- 15 April at 3:30 PM, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • LSG vs PBKS- 15 April at 7:30 PM, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

  • MI vs KKR- 16 April at 3:30 PM, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • GT vs RR- 16 April at 7:30 PM, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to Book IPL 2023 Tickets?

  • Chennai Super Kings- Paytm

  • Gujarat Titans- Paytm, Paytm Insider

  • Rajasthan Royals- BookMyShow,

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore- RCB’s website

  • Kolkata Knight Riders- BookMyShow

  • Lucknow Super Giants- Paytm

  • Mumbai Indians- BookMyShow, Paytm Insider

  • Delhi Capitals- DC’s website and Paytm

  • Punjab Kings- Paytm, Paytm Insider

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad- Paytm, Paytm Insider

How to Book TATA IPL 2023 Tickets on BookMyShow?

  1. Open the BookMyShow app or website

  2. Then sign up or log in

  3. Click on the ‘Sports’ tab

  4. Select ‘Cricket’ to filter the events. You can also search for the IPL team in the search bar

  5. Select the IPL match you want to book the tickets for

  6. Then click on ‘Book’ and choose the seats

  7. The booking price may vary depending on the seats

  8. On the next screen, select if you want the tickets to be home delivered or wish to collect from the booking counter

  9. Make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, etc.

  10. After the payment, you will receive a booking confirmation by email or SMS

How to Book TATA IPL 2023 Tickets on Paytm?

  • Open the Paytm app on your mobile phone

  • Scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for an IPL team

  • Check the details on the next screen and click on ‘Buy now’

  • You can select the seat slots

  • Make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods

  • A booking confirmation mail or SMS will be sent to you.

TATA IPL 2023 Tickets: Prices

  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- Rs 1,200 to Rs 10,000

  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- Rs 900 to Rs 37,000

  • PCA Stadium, Mohali- Rs 900 to Rs 30,000

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata- Rs 500 to Rs 18,000

  • Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad- Rs 500 to Rs 20,000

  • Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Rs 2,000 to Rs 20,000

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi- Rs 800 to Rs 19,000

  • Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- Rs 600 to Rs 17,000

  • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad- Rs 400 to Rs 18,000

  • Ekana Sports City, Lucknow- Rs 349 to Rs 11,000

TATA IPL 2023: Offers On Tickets 

TATA Neu HDFC bank credit card holders can get up to Rs 1,000 off on IPL tickets if they book the tickets through BookMyShow app. The offer is valid till 28 May and you can avail the discount only two times per card.

Fans booking tickets for a Gujuruat Titans match can get up to Rs 500 cashback via Titans FAM app, franchise’s official website, Paytm website, and Paytm app. The offer is available for the first 10,000 customers. The cashback will be a direct bank deposit or you can avail it through scratching the card after making the payment.

TATA IPL 2023: Teams & Venues

  • Chennai Super Kings: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

  • Mumbai Indians: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Maharashtra)

  • Punjab Kings: PCA Stadium, Mohali (Punjab)

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad: Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad (Telangana)

  • Kolkata Knight Riders: Eden Gardens, Kolkata (West Bengal)

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Karnataka)

  • Delhi Capitals: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • Rajasthan Royals: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (Rajasthan)

  • Gujarat Titans: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Gujarat)

  • Lucknow Super Giants: Ekana Sports City, Lucknow (UP)

    Rajasthan Royals will play a couple of its home matches in ACA stadium in Guwahati, Assam. 

