IPL 2023 Tickets: How to book TATA IPL Tickets Online, Price, Offers & Venue

TATA IPL is one of the favorite cricket formats for the cricket fans and we can't keep in the excitement and enthusiasm. The IPL 2023 has already begun and this time the players and fans are much more excited since the TATA IPL is back after three long years.

As per the schedule, each team will play almost seven matches on their respective cities’ grounds. This time 10 cities will be hosting the TATA IPL 2023 league matches and these cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Mohali, and Mumbai. The venue details for the TATA IPL 2023 playoffs are yet to be announced.

But before that, let's get you the required information for this week's matches, teams, schedule, venues, ticket prices and how to book TATA IPL 2023 tickets online.