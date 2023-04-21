IPL 2023: Sourav Ganguly Compares DC’s Win Over KKR to His First Test Win

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner too was happy to win their first match in IPL 2023 and get off the mark.

"Great to get the two points. It's awesome, we are really proud of the bowling unit. We asked for wickets in the powerplay, and they did that. Again, we lost wickets in a cluster. We can have those upfront conversations. We played an okay game," Warner said after the match.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who claimed 2-19 off his four overs early in the innings and was named Player of the Match for his effort, said he was waiting for the chance to play his first match in IPL 2023.

"I was just waiting for my chance. That's all I was thinking. There's no lucky charm in the team. We want to win every single game from here," he said at the post-match presentation.