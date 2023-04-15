IPL 2023: Sikandar Raza & Shahrukh Khan Guide Punjab to Victory Over Lucknow

Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, playing his debut IPL season, smashed his maiden half century before Shahrukh Khan completed the the chase of Lucknow's 159/8 to help Punjab register their third victory of the season and move up to fourth in the IPL standings.

After stand-in captain Sam Curran and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada picked 3-31 and 2-34 respectively to keep Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8, Raza hit 57 off 41 balls to bring Punjab's chase on track, followed by Shahrukh slamming 23 not out to ensure the side's third victory of the competition.

For Lucknow, who have faced their first loss at home in the ongoing season, questions will be raised over introducing Ravi Bishnoi late in the attack, from the 15th over, as well as of captain K.L. Rahul making 74, but not attacking much in the middle overs.