IPL 2023: Buttler's Fifty, Hetmyer's Late Charge Helps RR Post 175/8 vs CSK

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss in his 200th match as Chennai Super Kings captain and decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.



Dhoni said the reason he decided to field first as he expects the pitch to be slightly on the slower side and the dew will come into play later in the evening.



"It will be slightly on the slower side. There could be dew around. Feels good [to lead for the 200th time]. The crowd was fantastic. The new stadium is like playing in Switzerland. We have seen cricket change. Feels good to have survived for so long and it's a format we have to keep evolving. Important to get rid of mistakes in the later stages," Dhoni said at the toss.



CSK have made two changes in their playing XI with Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius making way for Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.



Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said they would have liked to bat first anyway. "Important to keep up the momentum. Always a pleasure to come to Chepauk and play against CSK and Mahi bhai. A few changes with the impact rule -- Trent Boult misses out because of a niggle," he said.