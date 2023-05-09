IPL 2023: Saha Focusing More on Contributing for Gujarat Than WTC Final Snub

On Sunday, in the Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, openers from both teams scored half-centuries. But undoubtedly Wriddhiman Saha continued his power-play brilliance since last year's IPL by smashing a dazzling 81 off 43 balls.

With the ball coming nicely on to the bat, Saha was effortlessly toying with the lines and lengths of Lucknow's bowlers, especially of Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan, making 54 out of the hosts' 78 runs in power-play, bringing up his fifty in 20 balls and setting the base for Gujarat to bat Lucknow out of the game

For someone who began his IPL career in the middle order and hit a century in an IPL final while coming at number four, Saha has now adapted quietly and quickly to the role of power-play enforcer for Gujarat, where he has a strike-rate of 137.18 in IPL 2023.