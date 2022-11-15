IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad After IPL Retentions

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad After IPL Retentions

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore retained 18 of their 23 players, opting against a major overhaul.
Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Updated:

Full squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL 2023 retentions and trading window closed on 15 November 2022

|

(Photo: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who had a good campaign in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), retained 18 of their 23 players ahead of the mini auction. Six of those players are foreigners, including Glenn Maxwell, who suffered a freak injury at a friend's birthday party recently.

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff among the two overseas players to be released by RCB, but he will not go under the hammer, having been already traded to Mumbai Indians. Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia and Sherfane Rutherford are among the other players who have been released.

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

  1. Faf du Plessis

  2. Virat Kohli

  3. Glenn Maxwell

  4. Dinesh Karthik

  5. Harshal Patel

  6. Wanindu Hasaranga

  7. Josh Hazlewood

  8. Shahbaz Ahmed

  9. Mohammad Siraj

  10. Anuj Rawat

  11. Akash Deep

  12. Mahipal Lomror

  13. Finn Allen

  14. Suyash Prabhudessai

  15. Karn Sharma

  16. Siddharth Kaul

  17. David Willey

  18. Rajat Patidar

Published: 15 Nov 2022,07:16 PM IST

