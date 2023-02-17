Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Match Date, Time, Fixtures, Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been a part of the IPL since its debut season in 2008 and this year again the team will give another excellent effort to grab the trophy in IPL 2023.

The 16th edition of the T20, IPL 2023 is all set to begin on 31 March and it will go on till the month of May 2023. During the IPL auction 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought 7 players in their squad with Will Jacks at Rs. 3.20 crores being their most expensive player.

In the last season, RCB failed to win the trophy but showed a good performance. The team finished in the 4th spot in the points table and qualified for playoffs as well.