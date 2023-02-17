Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Match Date, Time, Fixtures, Venue

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Schedule: Match Date, Time, Fixtures, Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been a part of the IPL since its debut season in 2008 and this year again the team will give another excellent effort to grab the trophy in IPL 2023.

The 16th edition of the T20, IPL 2023 is all set to begin on 31 March and it will go on till the month of May 2023. During the IPL auction 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought 7 players in their squad with Will Jacks at Rs. 3.20 crores being their most expensive player.

In the last season, RCB failed to win the trophy but showed a good performance. The team finished in the 4th spot in the points table and qualified for playoffs as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Full Schedule

Match NumberDateHome TeamAway TeamTimeVenue
52 April 2023Royal Challengers BangaloreMumbai Indians 7:30 PMBengaluru
96 AprilKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PMKolkata
1510 AprilRoyal Challengers BangaloreLucknow Super Giants7:30 PMBengaluru
2015 AprilRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals3:30 PMBengaluru
2417 AprilRoyal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super Kings7:30 PMBengaluru
2720 AprilPunjab KingsRoyal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PMMohali
3223 AprilRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan Royals3:30 PMBengaluru
3626 AprilRoyal Challengers BangaloreKolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMBengaluru
431 MayLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PMLucknow
506 MayDelhi CapitalRoyal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PMDelhi
549 MayMumbai IndiansRoyal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PMMumbai
6014 MayRajasthan RoyalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore 3:30 PMJaipur
6518 MaySunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers Bangalore 7:30 PMHyderabad
7021 MayRoyal Challengers BangaloreGujarat Titans7:30 PMBengaluru

Published: 17 Feb 2023,07:04 PM IST

