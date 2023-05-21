IPL 2023: MI's Madhwal Strikes After Vivrant, Mayank's Fifties as SRH Post 200/5

In a must-win match in which skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first, the Mumbai Indians bowlers failed to get an early breakthrough as Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma made merry, staying together at the wicket for 13 overs and raising 140 runs for the opening partnership.



The SRH openers made a sedate start before picking up the rate of scoring towards the end of the Power-play. Vivrant Sharma struck a boundary off the third ball bowled by Jason Behrendorff in his first over and then exploded into action in the fourth over, scoring back-to-back boundaries off Chris Jordan -- the first deftly guided between third-man and backward point while the second came when he slapped a length ball through cover, charging down a bit.

Piyush Chawla, the highest wicket-taker for MI this season, too could not provide the breakthrough as Vivrant struck two fours off him in the sixth over as SRH ended the Power-play at 53 for no loss.