IPL 2023 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad Advance to 8th Spot, Mumbai Demoted

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
photo: BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully clinched their third victory of the season, adding two more points to their bag. On Saturday, 29 April, Aiden Markram's team, who were located at the ninth spot before the match, defeated bottom-dwellers Delhi Capitals by 9 runs to reach the 6-point mark in IPL 2023.
Thanks to half-centuries by two of the Hyderabad batters - Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, the team posted a grand total of 197/6 on the board while Delhi could only score 188/6, thereby suffering their sixth defeat.
With this win, Hyderabad’s hopes to reach the playoffs are still alive as they can successfully make it if they win all the matches in the future. However, things for the losing side, are going to be more difficult as Gujarat Titans have reached the 12-point mark with their victory over Kolkata earlier on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are positioned at the 8th spot with 8 points and the run rate of -0.139 while Punjab Kings follow with equal points but a run rate of -0.510. The next 3 spots are occupied by KKR, SRH and MI, each with 6 points but different run rates, hence justifying their order of placement. Delhi Capitals is at the end of the table with merely 2 wins grabbed out of the 8 matches they have played.
1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)
2. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
3. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)
4. Chennai Super Kings (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (8 points)
6. Punjab Kings (8 points)
7. Kolkata Knight Riders (6 points)
8. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
9. Mumbai Indians (6 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (4 points)
