IPL 2023: Spinners, Twin Fifties Help Hyderabad Bounce Back To Winning Ways

In reply, the likes of Marsh and Phil Salt (59 off 35) smashed the fifties and lower down the order, Axar Patel (29 off 14) also tried his best but it was not enough as Delhi suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Chasing a big total, Delhi Capitals lost the wicket of skipper David Warner in the very first over of the innings bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a two-ball duck.

Despite Warner's wicket, the likes of Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh decided to counter-attack. Both Salt and Marsh looked in good touch and dealt in boundaries and sixes to take Delhi Capitals to 57 runs in the first six overs.