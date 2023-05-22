IPL 2023 Points Table: Curtains for Bangalore as Mumbai Qualify for Playoffs

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans' win knocked Royal Challengers Bangalore out as Mumbai Indians qualified for playoffs.
(Photo: BCCI)
In what proved to be an exhilarating end to the league phase of IPL 2023, curtains were called to Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign, as Mumbai Indians advanced to the playoffs.
In a must-win game against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Faf du Plessis' team came up short, suffering a six-wicket defeat. With this result, they were demoted to the sixth position in the points table.
IPL 2023 Points Table after Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.
With 16 points to their name, which they attained by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday, 21 May, Mumbai Indians finished in the fourth position.
Rajasthan Royals finished fifth, ahead of Bangalore on net run rate, whilst Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants finished in the top three positions respectively.
