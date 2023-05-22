IPL 2023 Points Table: Curtains for Bangalore as Mumbai Qualify for Playoffs

In what proved to be an exhilarating end to the league phase of IPL 2023, curtains were called to Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign, as Mumbai Indians advanced to the playoffs.

In a must-win game against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Faf du Plessis' team came up short, suffering a six-wicket defeat. With this result, they were demoted to the sixth position in the points table.