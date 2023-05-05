IPL 2023 Points Table: Kolkata Placed Eighth With 5 Run Win Over Hyderabad

Hyderabad, who are positioned at the 9th spot in the IPL 2023 points table with 6 points in the bag, are now all but out of the running for a chance in the playoffs.

Kolkata, on the other hand, continue to remain at the eighth spot but have taken their points tally to 8 and have reduced their chance of making an exit from the tournament, as of now.

The points table is still dominated by Gujarat Titans with 12 points while Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings follow with 11 points each. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings occupy the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th spots respectively, with 10 points each. Delhi continue to maintain the last spot with 6 points.

IPL 2023 Points Table

1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (11 points)

3. Chennai Super Kings (11 points)

4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)

6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)

7. Punjab Kings (10 points)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)

10. Delhi Capitals (6 points)