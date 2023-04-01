IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Runs in Rain-Marred Game

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs in the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chasing a target of 192 runs in Mohali’s PCA IS Bindra Stadium, the Knights scored 146/7 in 16 overs before rain halted the game, resulting in two points for the Kings on the basis of DLS method.

Kolkata had the worst plausible start they could have imagined, losing two batters inside the first couple of overs. After Sam Curran’s opening over yielded 13 runs, Arshdeep Singh pulled things back for his team in a mightily efficacious manner, by dismissing both Mandeep Singh and Anukul Roy in his first over.