IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts to MSD's Vintage Form During CSK vs RR Game

MS Dhoni hit 2 sixes in the last over during CSK vs RR
photo: BCCI
Chepauk saw a glimpse of vintage MS Dhoni on Wednesday during Chennai Super Kings' encounter with Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals posted a target of 176 runs, owing to a wonderful half century by Jos Buttler and superb batting by Padikkal and Hetmyer.
CSK batters on the other hand, played really well initially as Devon Conway scored 50 and Ajinkya Rahane scored 31 off 19 balls. But the Super Kings' middle order collapsed and hence, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni had to take the responsibility in their hands. One of the greatest batting pairs, the two batters were successful in taking the match to the last ball.
The last over was one of the most thrilling overs of IPL 2023. MS Dhoni proved yet again why he is considered one of the greatest finishers of the game. The former Indian skipper hit 2 sixes in the last over, keeping the hopes of thousands of fans alive. Though CSK couldn’t win the match, MS Dhoni won the hearts of his fans yet again. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to this vintage MSD trailer:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)