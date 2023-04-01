IPL 2023: Caribbean Fireworks in Ekana Stadium as LSG Post 193/6 Against DC

The next over saw Mayers smacking two sixes off Mukesh Kumar’s bowling, announcing his arrival in the Lucknow colours. The next four overs produced 59 runs, although the game had another tectonic momentum shift just after this phase, with Warner’s team clawing their way back.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Deepak Hooda in the 11th over, however, the game turned on its heels three deliveries later, with an excellent delivery by Axar Patel stopping Mayers in his tracks, ending the West Indian’s knock on 73.

Though the missed catch proved to be significantly costlier than he would have hoped, Khaleel somewhat redeemed himself by sending Marcus Stoinis back in the very first delivery after being re-introduced into the bowling attack.