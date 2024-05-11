IPL 2024: Gujarat Dent CSK’s Playoffs Chances With 35-Run Win, Gill Scores Ton

CSK’s chase had a less-than-ideal start as David Miller nailed a direct hit to run out Rachin Ravindra in the opening over. Sandeep Warrier, coming in as an Impact Player for B Sai Sudharsan, drew a leading edge from Ajinkya Rahane, which was taken by mid-off.

When Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for a duck after Rashid Khan tossed up the ball in the air, found his balance, and then took the catch with his outstretched right hand at deep square leg, CSK were left in dire trouble at 10/3.

Mitchell began by taking Warrier for 20 runs off nine balls, including two sixes and a four. He then took three fours off Kartik Tyagi in the eighth over. From the other end, Moeen gave him great support by taking boundaries off Umesh Yadav, Warrier and Tyagi.