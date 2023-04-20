IPL 2023: Kirsten Hails Mohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar for 'Inspirational' Comeback

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have had a fairly decent start to their 2023 campaign. Hardik Pandya’s men have emerged victorious in three of the five matches they have featured in thus far, and extending last season’s theme, they have found match-winners from unlikely sources.

Whilst the youngsters in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have done their job with impeccable accuracy, Gujarat also have had important contributions from a couple of veterans who, perhaps, were not expected to feature heavily this season – Vijay Shankar and Mohit Sharma.