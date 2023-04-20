Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Kirsten Hails Mohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar for 'Inspirational' Comeback

IPL 2023: Kirsten Hails Mohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar for 'Inspirational' Comeback

IPL 2023: Veterans Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar have turned the tides to make a comeback in this season.
Shuvaditya Bose
IPL
Published:

IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten praised veterans Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar for their comebacks.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten praised veterans Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar for their comebacks.</p></div>

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have had a fairly decent start to their 2023 campaign. Hardik Pandya’s men have emerged victorious in three of the five matches they have featured in thus far, and extending last season’s theme, they have found match-winners from unlikely sources.

Whilst the youngsters in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have done their job with impeccable accuracy, Gujarat also have had important contributions from a couple of veterans who, perhaps, were not expected to feature heavily this season – Vijay Shankar and Mohit Sharma.

IPL 2023: Vijay Shankar scored a half-century in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also ReadRR vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: LSG Beats RR by 10 Runs
Vijay Shankar has scored 119 runs in three matches, including a half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders, with his average being 59.50. Mohit Sharma, who is playing in IPL after three years, has conceded only 25 runs in six overs, whilst also picking up a couple of wickets.

Responding to a question from The Quint during a media interaction, the Titans’ batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten stated “Time might not be on their side, but experience is. That certainly helps in the IPL.”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadIPL 2023: Lucknow Trump Table-Toppers Rajasthan in Jaipur

After being bought for Rs 1.40 crore, Shankar had an underwhelming 2022 season, scoring only 19 runs in four matches, without any wickets to better his overall numbers. Elaborating on his comeback, Kirsten praised the all-rounder’s work ethic.

Vijay battled through the last season. He wanted to come back and be a player to be reckoned with. He got into a great physical condition, and his training and work ethic at the nets have been second to none.
Gary Kirsten, batting coach and mentor of Gujarat Titans
Also ReadThe T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Pull Off 10-Run Victory Over Rajasthan

Mohit Sharma Is an Incredible Professional: Gary Kirsten

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma has conceded only 25 runs in six overs.

“To me, Mohit Sharma is an inspiration in many ways. He spent all of the last season of IPL as a net bowler for the Gujarat Titans. For someone of his age, to do this is quite remarkable. He is an incredible professional, and puts a lot of time into his game, so it was great to have him in the last two games. He has done really well,” Kirsten said about the 34-year-old seamer.

Gujarat are currently occupying the fourth place in the standings, with six points in their account. In their next fixture, they will be taking on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 22 April.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT