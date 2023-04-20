IPL 2023: Kirsten Hails Mohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar for 'Inspirational' Comeback

IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten praised veterans Mohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar for their comebacks.
The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans have had a fairly decent start to their 2023 campaign. Hardik Pandya’s men have emerged victorious in three of the five matches they have featured in thus far, and extending last season’s theme, they have found match-winners from unlikely sources.
Whilst the youngsters in Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have done their job with impeccable accuracy, Gujarat also have had important contributions from a couple of veterans who, perhaps, were not expected to feature heavily this season – Vijay Shankar and Mohit Sharma.
Responding to a question from The Quint during a media interaction, the Titans’ batting coach and mentor, Gary Kirsten stated “Time might not be on their side, but experience is. That certainly helps in the IPL.”
After being bought for Rs 1.40 crore, Shankar had an underwhelming 2022 season, scoring only 19 runs in four matches, without any wickets to better his overall numbers. Elaborating on his comeback, Kirsten praised the all-rounder’s work ethic.
“To me, Mohit Sharma is an inspiration in many ways. He spent all of the last season of IPL as a net bowler for the Gujarat Titans. For someone of his age, to do this is quite remarkable. He is an incredible professional, and puts a lot of time into his game, so it was great to have him in the last two games. He has done really well,” Kirsten said about the 34-year-old seamer.
Gujarat are currently occupying the fourth place in the standings, with six points in their account. In their next fixture, they will be taking on the high-flying Lucknow Super Giants, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, 22 April.
