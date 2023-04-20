Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019RR vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: LSG Beats RR by 10 Runs

RR vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: LSG Beats RR by 10 Runs

IPL 2023: Lucknow team retains the second position in the IPL 2023 Points Table, with four wins and two losses.
Sidharth J
Photos
Published:

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson at the toss during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

|

(Image: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>KL Rahul and Sanju Samson at the toss during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants</p></div>

Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

R. Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda during 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Jos Buttler in action during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants reacts during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals play a shot during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate win during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants

Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT