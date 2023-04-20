RR vs LSG, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: LSG Beats RR by 10 Runs

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson at the toss during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
(Image: BCCI)
Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants play a shot during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
R. Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Deepak Hooda during 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of KL Rahul of Lucknow Super Giants during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Jos Buttler in action during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants reacts during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals play a shot during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate win during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants
Kyle Mayers of Lucknow Super Giants and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals during the 26th match of the Tata Indian Premier League 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)