IPL 2023: Floodlight Failure in Mohali as Start of KKR’s Innings Gets Delayed

The second match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, contested between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, was delayed midway owing to a floodlight failure in Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Cricket Stadium.

The incident occurred when Kolkata were supposed to start their chase, after Punjab Kings posted a target of 192 runs. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side had already, entered the ground to defend their total, whilst the Knights' openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mandeep Singh were also stationed at the crease.