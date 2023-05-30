IPL 2023: Twitter Hail Dhoni & Jadeja as CSK Win 5th Title by Beating Gujarat

Cricket fans heaped praise on the iconic pair of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, as Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title on Wednesday, 30 May. Chasing a target of 171 runs in 15 overs in the IPL 2023 final, Chennai had odds stacked against them when they needed 10 runs off the last couple of deliveries.

Jadeja, however, emerged as Chennai’s saviour, by hitting a six and a four in the last couple of deliveries. With this, Chennai have become only the second team to win five consecutive titles, adding to their accolades from 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.