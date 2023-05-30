Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2023: Twitter Hail Dhoni & Jadeja as CSK Win 5th Title by Beating Gujarat

IPL 2023: Twitter Hail Dhoni & Jadeja as CSK Win 5th Title by Beating Gujarat

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs off the last two deliveries to secure MS Dhoni-led CSK's fifth title.
The Quint
Sports Buzz
Published:

IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's heroics helped MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win fifth title.

|

(Photo: BCCI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's heroics helped MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings win fifth title.</p></div>

Cricket fans heaped praise on the iconic pair of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, as Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth IPL title on Wednesday, 30 May. Chasing a target of 171 runs in 15 overs in the IPL 2023 final, Chennai had odds stacked against them when they needed 10 runs off the last couple of deliveries.

Jadeja, however, emerged as Chennai’s saviour, by hitting a six and a four in the last couple of deliveries. With this, Chennai have become only the second team to win five consecutive titles, adding to their accolades from 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Also ReadCSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Jadeja's Heroics Power Dhoni's CSK To 5th Title
The all-rounder credited his skipper, Dhoni, for the title, whereas the latter was seen lifting Jadeja after this last over heroics. Check out how social media reacted to Chennai’s IPL 2023 triumph:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT