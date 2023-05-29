Watch: After Chahar Drops Him Twice, Gill Finally Falls to MS Dhoni's Stumping

MS Dhoni Elected to Bowl in the IPL Final

Eaerly, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first in the rescheduled final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The M.S. Dhoni-led CSK, who were the first team to reach the final, didn't make any change in their playing XI for this all-important game.

"We'll bowl first with the rain forecast being around. Yesterday we were in the dressing room. As a cricketer, you always want to play. It was the crowd that suffered the most. Hopefully, we can entertain them," said Dhoni at the toss.

"Pitch has been under covers for a long time, but throughout the tournament, the pitch has behaved well over here. Quite happy it will be a 20-over game we'll be playing. Serves justice to the tournament like this. Same team," he added.



On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat Titans also stuck to the same playing XI for the summit clash.



"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy," said Titans skipper Hardik Pandya.