Why CSK’s Ruturaj Has Distaste for the Word ‘Form’ in Cricket

Gaikwad had taken the orange cap with 635 runs last year, and his woeful form was a major cause for concern in IPL 2022. But the 25-year-old said that the word 'form' is not a part of his lexicon.

"Personally I do not like to believe in form, irrespective of what you scored in the last game you have to start from zero. I believe in starting from zero every game and that is what has helped. I like to play more pace as it brings the best out of me," said Gaikwad.

After receiving the Player-of-the-Match award, Gaikwad also revealed the chat he had with Conway (85 not out) during their record-breaking partnership.