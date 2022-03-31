IPL 2022: Lucknow Chase Down Chennai's 210/7, With Three Balls to Spare

Earlier, Robin Uthappa’s breezy half century and a fine 49 by local lad Shivam Dube helped CSK post 210/7 after being put into bat first.

Uthappa was promoted to the opener's slot after New Zealand's Devon Conway failed to click in the first match and the veteran provided CSK with a superb start as he blasted three boundaries off Avesh Khan in his opening over. He handed Dushmantha Chameera in the same fashion, hitting the Sri Lankan pacer for a four and six in his first over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was one of the players retained by CSK following his brilliant batting last season, failed to click for the second successive match and was the first wicket to fall and he was run out when he stepped out of his crease following an LBW appeal. Ravi Bishnoi caught him short with a direct hit.

Uthappa though found an able ally in English all-rounder Moeen Ali (35), who was playing his first match of this IPL edition after reaching India late due to visa issues. They added 50 runs for the second wicket in quick time as CSK crossed 50 in fifth over and Uthappa completed his 50 off 25 deliveries, hitting Avesh for a six in his second over and dispatching Andrew Tye for a couple of hits to the boundary.