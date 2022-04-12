IPL 2022: Shivam Dube & Robin Uthappa's Attack Takes CSK to 216/4 Against RCB

Uthappa rolled back the years with some exquisite shots on either side of the wicket, putting a fair amount of pressure on the RCB bowling, who were without the services of Harshal Patel.

The ace pacer was unavailable because of relative’s passing recently.

Giving Uthappa company was Dube, who was happy to step out and power it into the stands. Both batters were now dealing in big hits. From the 10th over to the end of the 15, CSK scored 73 runs, with both batters clearing the ropes at will.

Dube brought up his fifty of 30 balls in the 15th along with Uthappa, who got to his a few deliveries earlier in the over, with a delightful flick through the legside.

After that, with the momentum on the side of the batters, Hazlewood and Siraj were also taken to the cleaners, before Akash Deep had a horror over in the 18th. Under pressure to nail the line and length against batters who were bludgeoning his other teammates, Akash Deep conceded a couple of sixes and a flurry of wides in a 24-run over.