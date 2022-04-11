Sunil Gavaskar Asks Alan Wilkins About 'Kohinoor' During IPL Match

Wilkins requested Gavaskar to describe the scenic beauty of Marine Drive and a pat reply came from the former India captain.



While comparing Marine Drive to the Queen's necklace, Gavaskar told Wilkins, "We are still awaiting the Kohinoor diamond".



Understanding the pun, both the commentators started laughing, while Gavaskar continued to ask Wilkins if he had any special influence on the British government so he could request to give Kohinoor back to India.



Gavaskar's reference to the priceless diamond left Indian cricket fans talking about it on social media.



One user wrote, "Sunil Gavaskar ribbing Alan Wilkins about the British taking away the Kohinoor after Wilkins commented on Marine Drive being called the Queen's Necklace is GOLD!"



Another user wrote on Twitter, "Oh LORD! Sunil Gavaskar just did it!! He asked Alan Wilkins to wiggle around his influence all the way up to the royalty in order to secure the Kohinoor back for India while commentating live on TV in front of the millions. Casually! An Absolute Gem! #IPL2022 #LSGvsRR."