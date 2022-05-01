IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 99 & Devon Conway's 85 Lifts CSK to 202/2 vs SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 99 against SRH
Image: BCCI
Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway welcomed MS Dhoni back into the role of captaincy with the Chennai Super Kings with a record partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune. Gaikwad got 99 and Conway was unbeaten on 85 as CSK posted 202/2.
Batting first, the Chennai Super Kings looked a far cry from what they had dished out so far. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were timing it brilliantly and were toying with the SRH bowlers during their big partnership.
Gaikwad and Conway, well aware of CSK’s opening partnership woes this season, started out watchfully, and got through the powerplay with 40 on the board. The runs may have been less at that point in time, but the openers were set and Gaikwad especially was starting to break free, having whacked Marco Jansen for a six with a nonchalant pull to bring up his 1000th run in the IPL.
After that, SRH turned to Umran Malik for some fiery bowling but Gaikwad was happy to see him in the attack, despatching him for a 13-run over, with a six and four in that. Conway attacked Aiden Markram at the other end and the duo continued in the same manner for the next couple of overs, taking CSK to 100 in 11 overs. Gaikwad, who got to his fifty in the 10th with a boundary off Umran, clobbered Markram for back to back sixes as well, and was not showing any signs of slowing down.
Gaikwad brought out the majestic drives in the v and the crashing shots square of the wicket with great aplomb. It would seem that since the change in captaincy, a switch had flicked in Gaikwad, who was back to his dangerous best in Pune. At 133/0 in 14 overs, Gaikwad was eyeing a century while Conway had a fifty in sight, while CSK were setting up for a grandstand finish.
Conway brought up his fifty with a six over the keeper off the top edge of Jansen, in an over that produced 20 runs. The openers were dealing in boundaries in the slog overs, with even the likes of T Natarajan going for runs. The left-arm pacer though was able to get the first breakthrough for SRH in the 18th over, when he had Gaikwad caught by Bhuvneshwar for a brilliant 99.
Conway had MS Dhoni for company, who added 8 to the cause before Natarajan had his number too. Conway though was able to finish off the innings with a flurry of boundaries, unbeaten on 85 with CSK having posted 202/2.
