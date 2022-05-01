IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad's 99 & Devon Conway's 85 Lifts CSK to 202/2 vs SRH

Batting first, the Chennai Super Kings looked a far cry from what they had dished out so far. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were timing it brilliantly and were toying with the SRH bowlers during their big partnership.

Gaikwad and Conway, well aware of CSK’s opening partnership woes this season, started out watchfully, and got through the powerplay with 40 on the board. The runs may have been less at that point in time, but the openers were set and Gaikwad especially was starting to break free, having whacked Marco Jansen for a six with a nonchalant pull to bring up his 1000th run in the IPL.

After that, SRH turned to Umran Malik for some fiery bowling but Gaikwad was happy to see him in the attack, despatching him for a 13-run over, with a six and four in that. Conway attacked Aiden Markram at the other end and the duo continued in the same manner for the next couple of overs, taking CSK to 100 in 11 overs. Gaikwad, who got to his fifty in the 10th with a boundary off Umran, clobbered Markram for back to back sixes as well, and was not showing any signs of slowing down.