IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Look to Neutralise Carbon Footprint in Game vs DC

Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Over time, cricket has served as an institution which has made a positive impact on society at large, and given our purpose at the Royals of 'transforming society through cricket and cricket through innovation'.

"We are proud to be taking up the Green Yodha pledge with Schneider Electric. Our aim through this extraordinary association is to educate our fans around the globe about environmental issues while also encouraging them to be climate conscious.

"While this tree plantation drive is just the start, our far-reaching aim is to constantly help support our friends at Schneider with finding ways to create a sustainable future for the society using cricket as the vehicle."