IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Look to Neutralise Carbon Footprint in Game vs DC

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to play carbon-neutral match on Wednesday
Image: BCCI
The Rajasthan Royals team will be making a special pledge towards Planet Earth during their against the Delhi Capitals on 11 May. The Royals along with Schneider Electric announced bringing a one-of-its kind sustainable match to the cricket lovers.
The Royals have pledged to become a Green Yodha and try and transform cricket into an environment friendly game. An IPL game normally emits a lot of Carbon dioxide and to counter that Schneider Electric will plant approximately 17,000 trees.
Ranjit Barthakur, Chairperson, Rajasthan Royals, said, "Over time, cricket has served as an institution which has made a positive impact on society at large, and given our purpose at the Royals of 'transforming society through cricket and cricket through innovation'.
"We are proud to be taking up the Green Yodha pledge with Schneider Electric. Our aim through this extraordinary association is to educate our fans around the globe about environmental issues while also encouraging them to be climate conscious.
"While this tree plantation drive is just the start, our far-reaching aim is to constantly help support our friends at Schneider with finding ways to create a sustainable future for the society using cricket as the vehicle."
The Royals are currently third in the IPL points table with both their players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the way for the Orange and Purple Caps.
While Buttler has scored 3 centuries, Chahal has picked a hat-trick already and along with R Ashwin has been bowling brilliantly which has helped Sanju Samson and co a lot.
The Royals have played 11 games so far in the tournament and will play DC, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings after this.