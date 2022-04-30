Virat Kohli Scores His First Fifty in IPL 2022; Anushka Sharma Cheers Him On

Kohli kept hitting boundaries on his way to his half-century off just 45 balls. This was Kohli's first half-century in this IPL season and he scored it in style. After losing the early wicket of Faf du Plessis, both Kohli and opener Rajat Patidar played an excellent third-wicket partnership. Patidar too scored 52 off just 30 balls and together both him and Kohli, put on a 99-run stand.

However, Kohli was soon dismissed by his Indian compatriot Mohammad Shami for 58 runs, bringing an end to a dangerous looking partnership.

Soon after Kohli and Patidar were out, RCB lost quick wickets and were only able to put a target of 170 runs for the Titans to chase.

Even though GT lost four early wickets, fuelling RCB’s hopes of winning this match. However, Titans, who are known for their last over wins, yet again took the crowd by surprise.

Rahul Tewatia and David Miller, put on an unbeaten stand of 79 runs and led the team to a victory against Bangalore.

Previously, RCB lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. This was their third consecutive loss.