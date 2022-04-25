IPL 2022: Jadeja Wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings to Bowl First vs Punjab Kings

"We don't know if the dew might come or not in the second half, but we're hoping it will come," Jadeja said at the toss.

Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said he was ready for anything. "I don't really have a choice. I've lost six out of seven (tosses)."

Agarwal, however, does not expect the pitch to do much as it will be 60 overs old by the time PBKS will bowl on it. They are using the same strip on which Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants played on Sunday.

Punjab Kings made three changes in the side that played their last match -- Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa coming in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora.