IPL 2022: Jadeja Wins Toss, Chennai Super Kings to Bowl First vs Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings will bowl first vs Punjab Kings
(Photo: BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Monday's IPL 2022 match.
Ravindra Jadeja says his team is unchanged for the game as the team look for their third victory of the season. Punjab are placed one spot ahead of Chennai in the IPL standings with 6 points from 7 matches.
"We don't know if the dew might come or not in the second half, but we're hoping it will come," Jadeja said at the toss.
Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal said he was ready for anything. "I don't really have a choice. I've lost six out of seven (tosses)."
Agarwal, however, does not expect the pitch to do much as it will be 60 overs old by the time PBKS will bowl on it. They are using the same strip on which Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants played on Sunday.
Punjab Kings made three changes in the side that played their last match -- Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa coming in place of Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana.
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar.
